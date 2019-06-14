An official of the Kano Zoological Gardens has reported to the Kano State Police Command that a gorilla under his watch and other officials has swallowed the N6.82 million they made during the last sallah festivities.

The spokesman of the Kano State Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, confirmed the development to BBC Pidgin Service.

According to the spokesman, the police had begun investigation into how the cash, kept over a period of five days, disappeared from the safe of the Zoo.

Haruna said 10 staff of the Zoo have been arrested in the course of the investigation.

He said among those arrested were the gateman and staff of the Finance Unit.

He said they are with operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department.

According to a Kano-based medium, Freedom Radio, an official of the zoo said it was one huge Gorilla that sneaked into the office to swallow the money.

The Managing Director of the zoo, Umar Kashekobo, refused to comment on the development.

Kashekobo said since the matter is under investigation, he will not comment on it.

He told BBC Pidgin: “The issue in under investigation.

“Many journalists have come to meet me, but I don’t want to say anything on it.

“The only thing I can say is that money is missing.”

The Eagle Online recalls that a staff of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Philomina Chieshe, in February 2018 said a snake swallowed N36 million in the Benue State office.