Seember Nyager, the Head of Public Policy of Google in Sub-Saharan Africa, says Google will provide digital training opportunities for operators of small businesses in Aba.

Nyager made this known on Wednesday when officials of Google paid a visit to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia in Umuahia.

She explained that plans have been concluded for the commencement of Google Digital Skills Community initiative in Aba.

She said that the initiative was part of the organisation’s efforts to provide sustained digital training opportunities for operators of small businesses in the state.

Nyager said that Google was willing to partner Abia government, through ensuring that the initiative would be linked and integrated into the development agenda of the present administration.

She said: “Aba is the China of Africa. There is a lot of manufacturing going on in Aba and we believe that there is a lot that can be harnessed through the application of digital skills in manufacturing business.

“It is for this reason that Google is willing to work with Abia government. This is one of the many things Google will be doing in Abia.

“We want to make sure that people with tremendous skills will utilise them to take their business to the next level.”

In her speech, Mojolaoluwa Aderemi-Makinde, the Head of Brand and Reputation of Google in Sub-Saharan Africa, said that the Digital Skill Community initiative was introduced to connect the populace with Google.

Aderemi-Makinde said that Google was committed to providing sustained training platforms for Nigerians to enable them use digital skills in building and boosting their businesses.

In his remark, Daniel Chinagozi, a Google Training Partner, said that the training programme was aimed at getting no fewer than 10,000 persons equipped with digital skills.

Chinagozi appealed to the state government to partner with Google to facilitate the establishment of a Google G-Station in Abia, adding that it would boost socioeconomic development.

Responding, Gov. Ikpeazu described the initiative as timely and commendable, saying that it would complement the efforts of Abia government in the area of developing small businesses and tackling unemployment.

The governor, who was represented by Chris Ezem, the Secretary to the State Government, said that acquiring digital skills would enable one to provide efficient and effective services to clientele.

Ikpeazu said: “This would galvanise the commercial environment, which Aba has been known for and take it to the next level.

“The state government is fully in support of what you are doing and will go all the way to ensure that the people of Abia take advantage of it.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Digital Skills Community initiative would be inaugurated soon in Aba for owners of small and medium scale enterprises across the state.