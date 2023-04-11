Google reveals top searches that captured the interest of Nigerians in the first three months this year

A captivating blend of politics, pop culture, and curiosity swept across the Nigerian digital landscape in the first quarter of 2023, as revealed by Google’s top search trends.

Political intrigue reached a fever pitch as Nigeria’s general elections unfolded, captivating the nation’s attention. Held on February 25th, these pivotal elections determined the president, vice president, members of the Senate and House of Representatives, as well as state governors in 31 out of 36 Nigerian states.

Among the most searched individuals, Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, captured the top spot, outpacing even Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect of Nigeria. Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, claimed the fifth position.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) emerged as the most searched entity between January and March, with Peter Obi and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) closely following. The CBN’s currency redesign prior to the elections undoubtedly contributed to its prominence.

In the realm of music, homegrown talent took center stage as Nigerians avidly sought out the latest tunes. Spyro‘s infectious hit, ‘Who is your guy?’ claimed the top spot, with Ruger‘s ‘Asiwaju‘ and ‘Carry me go‘ by Boy Spyce and Khaid securing second and third places, respectively.

The nation’s collective curiosity was also evident in the top trending questions, which ranged from ‘When is Easter 2023?’ and ‘When is WAEC 2023 starting?’ to ‘How to check my polling unit?’ and ‘Who is the President of Nigeria?’. Unsurprisingly, the popularity of Spyro’s song sparked the question, ‘Who is your guy?’, further showcasing Nigeria’s deep-rooted love for the tune.

Here are the complete lists of top trending searches reflecting the diverse interests of Nigerians during the first quarter of the year:

Top trending people searches from January to June 2022 Top Trending searches from January to March 2023 1.Peter Obi 2.Tinubu 3.Mudryk 4.Christian Atsu 5.Atiku 6.Aka 7.Enzo Fernandez 8.Simon Ekpa 9.Victor Osimhen 10. Seyi Vibez 1.INEC 2.Peter Obi 3.CBN 4.Tinubu 5.Al nassr 6.Mudryk 7.IREV portal 8.Christian Atsu 9.Atiku 10. Aka Top trending song searches from January to March 2023 Top Trending ‘Who is’ questions from January to March 2023 1.Who is your guy? – Spyro 2.Ruger – Asiwaju 3.Carry me go – Boy Spyce and Khaid 4.Soso – Omah Lay 5.Stability – Ayra Starr 6.Rich till i die – Kizz Daniel 7.Party no dey stop – Adekunle Gold and Zinoleesky 8.Tobechukwu – Nathaniel Bassey and Mercy Chinwo 9.Gwagwalada – BNXN, Kizz Daniel, Seyi Vibez 10. Won da mo – Mavins, Rema and Boy Spyce 1.Who is your guy? 2.Who is the President of nigeria? 3.Who is the winner of the 2023 Presidential election? 4.Who is the Governor of Osun State? 5.Who is Tony Elumelu? Top Trending ‘When is’ questions from January to March 2023 Top Trending ‘How to’ questions from January to March 2023 1.When is Easter 2023? 2.When is WAEC 2023 starting? 3.When is Ramadan 2023? 4.When is the deadline for old naira notes? 5.When is the governorship election in nigeria? 1.How to check my polling unit? 2.How to drink pornstar martini ? 3.How to become a heavy equipment operator? 4.How to reverse a transaction? 5.How to calculate a safe period to avoid pregnancy?

Search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asking Google. Google processes more than 40, 000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide. Live Google search trends data is available at https://trends.google.com/trends/trendingsearches/daily?geo=NG