Google releases Nigeria’s 2023 Year in Search lists

On Monday, Google unveiled the findings of its 2023 Year in Search for Nigeria, showcasing the most popular searches, notable individuals, actors, musicians, topics, questions, and other subjects that captured Nigerians’ attention throughout the year. Google’s Year in Search is an annual analysis that reveals the top trending lists and also spotlights what the world searches to see, learn, and do.
In Nigeria, this year’s results show a heightened interest in lifestyle, local politics, and notable personalities such as Moyo Lawal, Peter Obi and Oladipupo Oladimeji, aka Oladips, who topped the trending people’s list for 2023.
Significantly moving up to first place in 2023’s top trending musicians category is Asake, followed closely by singer Khaid and rapper Shallipopi, with Asake’s song “Lonely at the top” also topping the search list of trending songs. Nigerians were evidently interested in entertainment this year as can be reflected in the search for “Gangs of Lagos”, “Shanty town,” and “Soso lyrics”, all of which topped the movies, video series and lyrics categories respectively.
Singer Mohbad. Yoruba actor Murphy Alabi and actor and film producer Saint Obi, all of whom passed this year, topped the search list for loss, with Mohbad also topping the category for the most searched Nigerian news topic in 2023.
Other top-searched questions like “Who is the winner of the 2023 presidential election?”, “What is fuel subsidy?”showed how concerned Nigerians were with the political and economic affairs of the country and how Google Search was used to learn more about their interests in 2023. You can see the full trends 2023 list for Nigeria here and also explore the global trends list here.
Below are the full lists of Top 10 Trending Searches by Nigerians in 2023:
|People Moyo LawalPeter ObiOladipsHilda BaciMudrykMr IbuSimon EkpaSam LarryAnita BrownEsther Raphael
|International News Inter MiamiAl NassrBallon D’or 2023Israel Gaza ConflictGabon CoupTurkey EarthquakeBrazil FloodSudan CrisisSubmarine ImplosionWagner Group
|Nigeria News MohbadNigeria National Elections 2023Hilda Baci recordMr IbuSimon EkpaMinisterial ListSeun KutiFuel SubsidyTribunal JudgementYemi Cardoso
|Loss MohbadMurphy AfolabiSaint ObiChristian AtsuAKABray WyattDon BrymoCosta TitchTina TurnerMatthew Perry
|Devices Iphone 15Tecno Spark 10 ProTecno Camon 20Tecno Spark 10Infinix Hot 30iRedmi Note 12Itel A70Itel P40Infinix Note 30 ProInfinix Smart 8
|Nigerian Actors Moyo LawalEmpress NjamahMr IbuNancy IsimeYul EdochieBimbo AdemoyeMaurice SamTobi BakreRuth KadiriOlumide Oworu
|Nigerian Singers AsakeKhaidShallipopiSeyi VibezKizz DanielPortableSpyroBoy SpyceOdumodublvckAyra Starr
|Athletes MudrykHakimiDeclan RiceCaicedoEnzo FernandezJoao FelixOnanaKai HavertzMason MountWout Weghorst
|Songs Asake Lonely At The TopOmah Lay ReasonKizz Daniel My GWho Is Your GuyTerminator King PromiseSabilityRuger AsiwajuCarry Me GoKcee OjapianoRich Till I Die
|Movies Gangs Of LagosJagun JagunExtraction 2OppenheimerBarbie MovieFast XJohn Wick 4Blue BeetleCreed 3Heart Of Stone
|Who Is … Who Is The Winner Of 2023 Presidential ElectionWho Is Mohbad WifeWho Is The Governor Of Kano StateWho Is Chelsea New CoachWho Is Hilda BaciWho Is Sam LarryWho Is Simon EkpaWho Is The Governor Of Osun StateWho Is HakimiWho Is The Winner Of Bbn All Stars 2023
|What Is … What Is Fuel SubsidyWhat Is The Meaning Of IdanWhat Is AutopsyWhat Is The Meaning Of Idan In YorubaWhat Is The Cause Of Mohbad DeathWhat Is The Meaning Of Body CountWhat Is The National Flower Of NigeriaWhat Is BvasWhat Is Bell’s PalsyWhat Is Cryptic Pregnancy
|Video Series Shanty TownAlchemy Of SoulsAlchemy Of Souls Season 2Big Brother TitansTop BoyFar From HomeGen VWuraSex LifeKing The Land
|Recipe Sex On The Beach RecipeChin Chin RecipeBlack Soup RecipeFish Roll RecipeRecipe For PancakeSpaghetti Bolognese RecipeYamarita RecipeSausage Roll RecipeOkra Soup RecipeColeslaw Recipe
|Lyrics Soso LyricsGwagwalada LyricsAsiwaju LyricsLonely At The Top LyricsWon Da Mo LyricsParty No Dey Stop LyricsSability LyricsCarry Me Go LyricsTobechukwu LyricsReason Omah Lay Lyrics