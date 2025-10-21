Google partner World Bank to build AI-powered public digital infrastructure for emerging markets

Google and the World Bank Group have announced a new alliance to accelerate digital transformation in emerging markets.

The collaboration between the two focuses on deploying Open Network Stacks, which act like digital infrastructure to help citizens access vital services.

By combining Google Cloud’s AI technology, including its Gemini models, with the World Bank Group’s development expertise, the initiative helps governments quickly create interoperable networks for critical sectors like agriculture, healthcare and skilling.

Citizens can interact with these AI-powered services in over 40 languages, even on simple devices.

The collaboration builds on a successful pro bono pilot in Uttar Pradesh in India that helped thousands of smallholder farmers increase profitability.

To foster a sustainable and open ecosystem, Google.org is providing funding to the new nonprofit Networks for Humanity (NFH) to build universal digital infrastructure (Beckn open network and Finternet asset tokenization), establish regional innovation labs, and pilot social impact applications globally.

The initiative was launched on October 15, 2025.