Google launches Hustle Academy 2025, empowers African SMBs with AI, marketing, business skills

Google on Thursday announced the opening of applications for the 2025 edition of its Hustle Academy program, designed to empower small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Building on the success of previous years, the program will continue to emphasize AI-powered business training, alongside the launch of a new season of the popular “Hustle Academy Brings You” speaker series.

Despite their critical role in driving Africa’s economic growth, SMBs across the continent often face significant hurdles. Limited access to funding, inadequate business resources, and a lack of specialized skills hinder their ability to scale and thrive.

Google’s Hustle Academy directly addresses these challenges by providing practical training, expert mentorship, and a robust entrepreneurial network, enabling SMBs to overcome obstacles and unlock their full potential.

Since 2022, Google’s Hustle Academy has provided critical support to over 15,000 SMBs who have

completed the bootcamp. The 2025 program will further equip entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge needed to scale their businesses in today’s digital landscape.

“We are thrilled to launch the 2025 Hustle Academy, continuing our commitment to empowering African

entrepreneurs,” said Kristy Grant, Head of B2B Marketing, SSA at Google.

“This year, we are reinforcing our focus on AI-powered business training, enabling SMBs to leverage cutting-edge technology for growth. We are also excited to bring back ‘Hustle Academy Brings You’, featuring inspiring stories

from successful African business leaders.”

The free, virtual Hustle Academy 2025 bootcamp will provide participants with in-depth training on:

· AI Integration: Learning how to incorporate AI into operations, marketing, and customer engagement.

· Core Business Fundamentals: Covering

business strategy, financial management, digital marketing, and leadership development.

To be eligible, SMBs must have been operating for at least one year in Kenya, Nigeria, or South Africa and be seeking to expand their business. Participants will benefit from expert mentorship, practical case studies, and networking opportunities.

Complementing the bootcamp, the new season of “Hustle Academy Brings You” will feature candid conversations with prominent African entrepreneurs, including:

Adenike Ogunlesi, Founder and Chief Responsibility Officer, Ruff ‘n’ Tumble

Brian Jura, Founder & CEO, Home 254 Apparel

Foluso Ogunwale, Founder of i-Fitness Gym and Wellness Center

Nobukhosi Mukwevho, Founder and CEO of Khosi Nkhosi Fashion House

· Yolanda Odida, Founder of Pure Purple

These episodes, available on the Google Africa YouTube channel, will offer valuable insights into the

challenges and successes of building businesses in Africa.

“By combining practical training with inspiring stories, we aim to provide SMBs with the tools and motivation they need to succeed,” added Grant.

Applications for Hustle Academy 2025 are now open at g.co/hustleacademy.

Watch the new season of “Hustle Academy Brings You” on the Google Africa YouTube channel.

