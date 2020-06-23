Google has launched Google for Nonprofits in Nigeria.

Google for Nonprofits aims to empower not-for-profit organisations by providing them with free premium services.

For organisations that qualify, Google for Nonprofits gives access to a collection of premium apps – the same tools large enterprise corporations use – at no cost.

Once approved, qualifying nonprofits can gain access to programmes such as Google Ad Grants, G-Suite for Nonprofits, YouTube’s nonprofit programme, and more.

This assists nonprofit organisations to work more quickly and efficiently to reach a wider audience, spur more supporters to take action, and tell their story in a more compelling way.

Nonprofits can qualify for a grant of up to $10,000 a month that is available for six months through October 2020, to spend on text-based ads among other offerings.

For an NPO to be eligible for the Google for Nonprofits programme, it must be a registered nonprofit charitable organisation in Nigeria and verified by TechSoup Nigeria.

It must also meet eligibility criteria listed on the Google for Nonprofits page: https://www.google.com/nonprofits/eligibility/.

“Nonprofits face unique challenges when making decisions about what technology to acquire amid competing demands for funding and resources. Our overall goal is to provide access to tools and technology quickly and effectively, so that these organizations can focus their efforts and resources directly towards achieving their goals,” says Titi Akinsanmi, Head, Government Affairs and Public Policy, West Africa, Google.

Google also announced its philanthropic arm, Google.org, will be giving a grant to Teach for Nigeria, a non-profit organisation focused on support for students in underserved communities in Nigeria, while the COVID-19 school closures persist.

The grant will fund a two-year teacher fellowship programme to ensure more students in underserved communities get access to quality education, delivered by well-trained teaching staff.

It will also fund an education intervention programme to help children in underserved areas get education through alternative means like TV, radio and on-the-street public communications.

Google training resources and programmes for upskilling teachers working in target communities will be deployed, and Google Digital Skills training curriculum and resources will be leveraged for the programme.

“Our plan is to provide support and create partnerships that will ensure that children from underserved communities are able to access the required level of education during these times,” Akinsanmi says.

Folawe Omikunle, CEO, Teach for Nigeria, said: “Teach for Nigeria is working towards developing platforms that allow Nigeria’s educational system to support all children to thrive and create a better future for themselves and their communities. Now more than ever, we must do whatever can be done to ensure that quality and relevant learning is happening, for all our children regardless of where they are on the map. We are excited and confident that this collaboration with Google will move us a step closer to achieving our goals in these times.”