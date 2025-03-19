Google Cloud celebrates first cloud region in Africa, empowering continental digital transformation

Google Cloud on Wednesday officially celebrated the opening of its first African cloud region in Johannesburg, a significant milestone in Google’s $1 billion investment pledge to help accelerate Africa’s digital transformation.

Operational since January 2024, the Johannesburg cloud region directly supports African businesses and multinational corporations operating on the African continent by providing access to cutting-edge technologies: innovative AI and machine learning, powerful data analytics, and comprehensive security solutions.

This enables organizations to improve operational efficiency, build groundbreaking tools, and ultimately unlock new opportunities for growth.



Google Cloud’s region builds on wider infrastructure investments into the continent. In May 2024, Google Cloud announced a new fibre optic cable route from Kenya to Australia – Umoja – which will join Equiano and now the Johannesburg Google Cloud region to form an initiative called Africa Connect that will enhance network access, making it faster, more reliable, and more affordable. These infrastructure investments are crucial for bridging the digital divide and ensuring that everyone, regardless of their location, can benefit from the digital revolution.

His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa said: “The Google Cloud region in Johannesburg is a valuable investment in South Africa, fostering innovation across our economy. Google’s growing presence will benefit the people of South Africa and the rest of Africa by allowing firms and entrepreneurs to access the powerful potential of AI, transforming nearly every part of the economy.”

Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud said: “Google’s longstanding commitment to Africa takes a significant step forward with the launch of the Johannesburg cloud region. By bringing cutting-edge cloud and AI technologies closer to the business and developers that are fueling the local economy, we hope to accelerate African innovation, bringing sustainable growth across the continent.”

Held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, the launch event featured keynote addresses from industry and government leaders, including Tara Brady, President, Google Cloud Europe, Middle East and Africa; Alex Okosi, Managing Director, Google Sub-Saharan Africa; and Honorable Minister Solly Malatsi, South Africa’s Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, demonstrating the revolutionary potential of cloud technology for African businesses and individuals. Business and technical tracks, along with a partner expo, provided attendees with valuable insights and hands-on experience with Google Cloud’s advanced technologies. The event also showcased Google Cloud’s extensive partner network, featuring over 20 sponsors and exhibitors. Premier sponsors included Accenture, ADG, Deimos, Deloitte, Digicloud and Liquid C2.

The agenda also highlighted customer success stories and executive insights from the likes of 4G Capital, FNB, Government of Benin, Healthbridge, Jaguar Land Rover, Moniepoint, Openserve, Pepkor, Salus, Smollan, Syft, Travelstart, and Vodacom.

Further demonstrating its commitment to Africa, Google Cloud provides people and businesses with enablement and training on the latest cloud technologies and sustainable business practices. Programs like Cloud OnBoard, Cloud Hero and Google Hustle Academy are equipping learners and business owners across the continent with critical skills in generative AI, machine learning, application and infrastructure modernization, data and analytics, and digital marketing. Since 2022, Hustle Academy has successfully trained over 15,000 SMBs in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa and the 2025 edition will continue to emphasize AI-powered business training.

Google Cloud is also a driving force behind Africa’s vibrant startup scene. Through programs like Google for Startups Accelerator Africa, Google Cloud has been instrumental in supporting over 260 startups across 17 African countries. Participating startups in the Accelerator Africa program can receive up to $350,000 in Google Cloud credits to build and scale their businesses. These startups have achieved remarkable success, collectively raising over $600 million in follow-on funding, surpassing funding levels seen by other startups in the African tech sector. This support has also translated into tangible growth, with a 31% increase in employment and a 25% increase in monthly recurring revenue among the participating startups.

According to a Public First digital impact study released in September 2024, Google Cloud, together with Google Search, Google Play, YouTube, and Google advertising tools delivered $16 billion of additional economic activity for Sub-Saharan businesses, nonprofits, publishers, creators, and developers in 2023. Public First found that every $1 invested in digital technology in the region will generate over $2 in economic value by 2030, with an even greater return in front runner nations.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

