Google celebrates teachers’ day with animated Doddle

As the rest of the world celebrates World Teachers’ Day on Wednesday in recognition of the role teachers play in education, Google is also marking the occasion with a Doodle.

The animation on the search engine shows pieces of stationery and school equipment celebrating as confetti falls around them in a classroom setting.

World Teachers’ Day is celebrated yearly on October 5 and the theme for 2022 was: “The transformation of education begins with teachers.”

It is a special day set aside to appreciate, assess and improve teachers and provide opportunities to consider issues related to education.

World Teachers’ Day was first marked in 1994 and it commemorates the signing of the 1966 UNESCO/ILO recommendation for the Status of Teachers.

Google often marks major human achievements, events and historical milestones with its Doodles, often visible on internet connected devices across the world.