Google celebrates New Year 2023 with Doodle

Search engine giant Google is wishing everyone a Happy New Year 2023 and it is celebrating it with a special animated doodle on its website.

To celebrate the new year, the Doodle shows 2022 turning into 2023 as firecrackers burst around Google’s logo.

Upon clicking on the new year Doodle, a new web page loads showing search results for: “New Year’s Day 2023,” as confetti showers on the screen.

This New Year’s Doodle features bright colours such as blue, red, green and purple, while the alphabets of the Google logo have been represented as new year decorations.

The digits of 2022 and 2023 also have eyes and mouths to personify them as humans.

“ Happy New Year! however you choose to ring in the new year, here’s to good fortune in 2023,” Google said.

Google also used the occasion to feature a segment “this day in history” to highlight other Doodles that had been used to commemorate New Year’s Eve in the past decades.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Google Doodles are temporary changes to the Google logo on its homepages intended to commemorate holidays, events, achievements and notable historical figures.