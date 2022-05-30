Good mentors make you succeed faster, by Yemi Adetayo

You will be the same person in five years except for the people you meet and the books you read. This statement by tremendous Jones is as true today as it was when he first made it. If you want to make it faster in your chosen field, you have to find out what those in the field have been doing to be successful.

A mentor is someone who has successfully gone through the journey you want to embark on. You learn different things from them. They are the ones through who you will know what’s possible and what’s not. You cannot get a successful person who does not have a mentor. Who is your mentor?

The experience of a mentor cannot be bought in the marketplace, its needed to get on the success route fast. Ali Baba mentored AY and AY became very successful. Bishop Oyedepo mentored Sam Adeyemi, Ibiyeomie, PaulEnenche among others. The common denominator among these people is high level success. If you want to be very successful, get a mentor. They help you become successful faster than you will become going alone.

I have met a lot of people who want to be successful in their career and knows nothing about their career. How they hope to succeed still baffles me. Some of them want to become comedians and they end up abusing people at events instead of making people happy and laughing. Ask them the top five comedians, they don’t know. Imagine. I met a fresh graduate a while ago, who wants to become an advertising expert, my simple question was, name five advertising firms you know, he didn’t have a clue. I bluntly inform him that what he has is a passing interest in advertising.

To be mentored, you need to know the leaders in your field, their firms. Google has made these searches very possible. From your search you will discover the person that you personally like. If they decline mentoring you, don’t take it personally. Research everything about them online. Buy their books or books written by others in your field. Read study work so hard until you become the best in your field.

How to search for good mentors

The first step to looking for a mentor is to first discover yourself and know what it is you want to do with your life. Your mentors won’t pay the price for you and you are not reaching out to them to financially help. They may decide to bail you out of challenges but don’t go in search of a mentor because you want a job or because money. You are searching for a mentor because you want to learn and get better faster.

Secondly, learn how to ask the right questions. Examples of possible questions to ask: I want to become a good human resource manager, what courses do I need to take, what courses could I take to become in high demand? Do I need any certification in this field to stand out? As you begin to ask the right questions, other good questions will begin to come to mind. Once again, don’t ask for money from anyone who has agreed to mentor you.

Your mentors allow you to repeat their success faster. You learn what they did right and continue doing it. You also learn from what they did wrong, the mistakes they made among others. Usually, what took them ten years to achieve could take you nine from months to say two years.

Mentoring instills unusual confidence in you. You will find out early what works, this alone will give you an unusual edge in life, business or career.

Mentoring gives you the confidence to continue, even when it looks like nothing is happen. The relentless stories from your mentor will keep you going until you will become successful. You would have learnt that no one becomes successful overnight. Everything worthwhile takes time to grow.

If you learn from the successful, either directly or indirectly you will definitely end up successful. Get a mentor today, don’t go on the success journey alone. You will succeed!

Yemi Adetayo, a success strategist and leadership expert. He can be reached at: [email protected]