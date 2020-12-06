Prof. Epiphany Azinge, a former Director-General, Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, on Sunday, said good management-union relationship was necessary for industrial harmony in the nation’s universities.

Azinge said this at the official launch of ”Iconic Fagbohun”, a television documentary and compendium, organised by a group known as “The Icon Builders”, in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the television documentary and compendium were aimed at celebrating Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, the Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University, Ojo.

Azinge, however, said that good management-union relationship could only thrive in an atmosphere of transparency, sincerity and openness.

According to him, the relationship between the management and labour unions in any university should be symbiotic, adding, however, that the issue of vested interests may prevent it from working out that way.

“Members of management are allowed by trade unions to unionise. Alhough some scholars may think that this is counter-productive, it is our fervent belief that it will make management more transparent.

“There are instances when management has cordial relationship with trade unions.

“It depends on the dexterity of the vice chancellor to handle pluralism of his/her power to dialogue regularly with trade unions and exhibit transparency in the dealings of the university with trade unions.

“Indeed, there is a belief that unions and authorities must always be in conflict or be at daggers drawn,” he said.

Azinge added that when the relationship between the management and the unions was cordial, it would enhance the development of such a university.

He cited the instances of some unions that had built and donated halls and/or classrooms to their universities.

“The union-management relationship is symbiotic and if properly harnessed, it will benefit both parties.

“It is only when there is a dichotomy or disconnect between what workers want in terms of salary increases and other benefits that the two sides engage in a process called collective bargaining,” he said.

Azinge noted that some university unions had derailed by deviating from following the norms of unionism.

He said that most university managements had also failed to honour agreements voluntarily entered into with unions owing to what he called selfishness and lack of merit in the appointment of the management team.

“The universities used to run on committees but now, most universities are run as personal enterprises, where the vice chancellor dictates how he wants the universities to run.

“These have engendered mixed feelings in relationship, as the beneficiaries are happy while the unions prefer seniority and best qualified to be given appropriate positions or placements,” he said.

Azinge described Fagbohun as an endearing personality, stressing that this was enhanced by his inter-personal skills and ‘mesmerising humility’.

“His attainments or accomplishments can only be attributable to his strategic approach to solving issues.

“These are abiding qualities that can melt the heart of any union leader,” Azinge said.