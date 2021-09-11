Good governance, responsive security essential for national development — Sen Folarin

Senator Teslim Folarin (APC-Oyo Central), says good governance and responsive security are essential factors for national development.

Folarin made the assertion in a lecture entitled: “The Challenges of Governance and Security in Nigeria” at the 2021 Lecture of University of Ibadan Alumni Association and Distinguished Alumnus Award in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event featured the inauguration of the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) ICT Centre, facilitated by the three-term lawmaker.

Folarin, also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, said daily reports had shown clearly the increase in insecurity in Nigeria.

He said that Nigerians must work together as patriotic citizens and leaders to stem the dangerous tide.

“When we put the security of people at the centre of governance, there will be peace and stability, and development will follow.

“The history of security and insecurity in Nigeria goes back to the period before independence. It has gained more frightening presence.

“This was from the days of Maitatsine to the present terror of Boko Haram, and the conflicts over land and occupied territories across the country,” he said.

The committee chairman said that insecurity ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery to violence and other acts of insurrection were affecting the country negatively.

“There are more out-of-school children than ever before. There are more deaths from the terrorist attacks and organised crimes than the previous years.

“There are cases of avoidable clashes of herders and farmers over land as well as resources. There are agitations for political self-determination within the country.

“All these are facts, but dangerously familiar.

“Governance will be held hostage where there are serious challenges to the security of people, infrastructure and resources,” Folarin said.

He said that good governance was about the fulfillment of greater good for all, with the promise of opportunities for Nigerians.

“The political and intellectual classes have the duty to create as well as to secure the best of opportunities for youths.

“All these should be targeted at making a difference between our challenges now and brighter future envisioned for the nation,” he said.

Folarin said that social media, in spite of its importance in quick and wide dissemination of information, had also compounded the security challenges as well as governance through the spread of fake news.

“The new media in the hands of patriotic Nigerians can be used to propagate the policies of government and curb the excesses of bad people within the society,” he said.

Speaking on the ICT centre, Folarin said the centre was one of the seven ICT centres facilitated in the 2020 fiscal year to ensure that his senatorial district was not shut out of modern digital technology.

He affirmed that a year Internet facility had been paid for immediate use of the facility by students, staff and accredited visitors of the university.

Also, Prof. Babatunde Ekanola, the acting Vice-Chancellor of the university, lauded Folarin’s commitment and unselfish dedication to public service.

He urged the lawmaker to remain steadfast in his quest to ensure robust development and peaceful coexistence of the nation through purposeful representation at the National Assembly.

NAN also reports that Folarin bagged the university’s Distinguished Alumnus Award for his qualitative representation, outstanding performance, commitment to excellence and exceptional contributions to community development.

The NCDMB ICT centre located at MacArthur ICT and Communications Centre was inaugurated by Folarin alongside Dr. Ginah Ginah, the NCDMB Zonal Coordinator and Corporate Communications, as well as Prof. Adewoye Adeyeye.

The event was attended by a House of Representatives member, Akin Alabi (APC-Ona Ara), Chief Bayo Oyero, former President of Central Council of Ibadan Indegenes (CCII), Prof. Elsie Adewoye, UI Alumni Association President, Chief Adegboyega Adegoke, the Ajia-Balogun of Ibadanland and host of others.