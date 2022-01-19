Good governance, key socio-economic development – Gov. Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has declared that good governance is the key to sustainable socio-economic development of every given polity.

Oyetola made the declaration Wednesday during an engagement programme, organised by the state’s Civic Engagement Centre in Eti-Oni Asalu, Oriade South Local Council Development Area of the State.

The Governor who was represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, stressed that every responsible government at all levels must be committed to the sanctity of good and productive governance in the country.

Oyetola pledged that his administration would continue to uphold the pace of good governance in both ideas and principles, especially in the area of infrastructural and human capital development.

He stated that the importance of good governance, policy consistency, reforms and sustainable economic growth could not be over-emphasised in achieving a virile polity to positively impact the masses.

The Governor noted that his administration has not reneged on executing series of programmes and policies initiated by his administration.

“The current administration has equally recorded a plethora of giant strides and achievements in critical sectors, such as infrastructure, health, security, education and social welfare, among others.

“The essence of this quest is not only to position the state on the path of viable socio-economic prosperity but also improving people’s standard of living and wellbeing.

“It then behooves on the good people of this state to rally round the government beyond the current dispensation with a view to sustaining the development and allow continuity of value added services for the benefits of all,” he added.

Earlier in his remarks, the Oloni of Eti-Oni Asalu, Oba Rasak Aluko, commended the governor for completing Iperindo-Ipetu Ijesa road which was started by the immediate past administration.

While noting that the road would serve as a socio-economic catalyst and succour to people of the area, the royal father described Oyetola as the true face of continuity, upholding the progressive’s developmental agenda.

He, however, urged him to consider some other demands from the people of the area, such as grading of rural roads, electrification and water supply, among others.

