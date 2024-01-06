Good governance attributes of Zambia’s President, by Richard Odusanya

The lesson of history and recent political events sweeping democratic strongholds around the world reflect a deep loss of faith in government. Citizens perceive their institutions to be captured by elites who are disconnected from the needs of their constituents or complicit in schemes that benefit the powerful at the expense of ordinary citizens. Therefore, it is remarkable to find an African President in the example of Zambia’s President.

President Hakainde Hichilema, a Zambian businessman, farmer, and politician who is the seventh and current President of Zambia since 24 August 2021. After having contested five previous elections in 2006, 2008, 2011, 2015, and 2016, he won the 2021 presidential election with 59.02% of the vote. He is firmly committed to upholding the rule of law and upholding human rights and freedoms, and he has made quick progress in repairing the country’s relations and standing with international partners and foreign investors.

Similar to the recent event in Liberia, in Zambia, the institutions of democracy seem to be [more] responsive to people’s will than in many parts of Africa. The fact that the army, the police, the intelligence services, and the electoral commission would allow the will of the people to be superior is a very strong message sent to the African continent.

In a strong message and demonstration of servant-leadership style, President Hichilema, on assumption of office directed the head of the public service to sell all luxury vehicles bought after the formation of the new government.

The new President, at that time, said he was shocked that some senior government officials, including ministers and permanent secretaries, were applying to buy luxurious vehicles such as Land Cruiser VX when there was an agreement that there would be no buying of luxurious vehicles.

“We agreed that extravagance is not part of us.”

“Anyone who has bought a VX in central, local, quasi-government institutions, I would like an instruction that must be followed: to bring out those VXs and sell them into the market/”

He said when he opened a Presidential Delivery Unit leadership workshop. Instead of buying luxurious vehicles, the money should be ploughed into productive areas that would create jobs for the people.

President Hichilema challenged government officials to improve their performance instead of dwelling on the reckless expenditure of public resources, adding that people elected the current government because they wanted improved service delivery. “People voted for the current government because they wanted to see improved living standards, adding that the trust of the people should be returned with effective and quality service delivery.”

According to the President, some ministers and permanent secretaries are perpetually traveling, yet their performance is below par, and they should feel a sense of shame. Furthermore, he encouraged them to improve their output, adding that he was tired of swearing in new people every month due to the inefficiency of some people whom he was forced to fire.

Following from the above, the lessons of Zambia’s presidential leadership styles and benefits are numerous. Firstly, it is a clear demonstration of the servant-leadership Presidency and the strong-willed character and personality of President Hichilema. Secondly, it signposts the renewal of the mindset of leadership in the beautiful continent of Africa. Lastly, it will be an encouragement of prudence against the recklessness of our public officeholders in the continent of Africa.

In conclusion, pure leadership character is about building citizens’ trust and winning the confidence of its people. To fully break it down, let me use the current situation in Nigeria as an example of the problems; which is the controversial topics on the failed republic of Nigeria and its fake constitution as eruditely posited by the very respected Learned Silk, Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN. The problem of Nigeria is from our Constitution which is supposed to be the ground norm. What we need is a New Constitution drafted based on Equity, Justice, Fairness, and Inclusivity. This will be done to take care of the fears and agitations of different parts of the country to address and re-write all the injustices suffered by citizens of the country. It’s time to truthfully act the “We the People” script.

Happy New Year 2024.Richard Odusanya odusanyagold@gmail.com