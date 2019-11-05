Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has been discharged from hospital following successful surgery on the horrific ankle injury he suffered against Tottenham.

The former Barcelona star had a procedure to repair the fracture dislocation he sustained after a challenge from Son Heung-min sent him crashing into Serge Aurier in the 78th minute of Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

He was immediately taken to Aintree hospital and underwent surgery on Monday, but will now continue his recovery at home with the help of Everton’s medical staff.