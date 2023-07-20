Gombe United coach quits, adduces reason

828 828

Aliyu Zubairu, Gombe United Football Club’s Technical Adviser, has confirmed his exit from the club after four seasons.

The versatile coach disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Gombe, on Wednesday.

Zubairu blamed poor condition of service for his decision not to renew his contract with the club.

He said his decision not to renew his contract was as a result of the fact that the Gombe State Government had done nothing to motivate the club.

He said: “I didn’t renew my contract, which had expired.

“I was supposed to, but I did not.

“I want to quit now.

“I am leaving that’s the reason I didn’t renew my contract with the club.”

Zubairu said the failure of the state government to pay match bonuses as well as ensure the welfare of the team had remained a distraction to him as a coach.

He added: “For four seasons now we were only paid four match bonuses and agents continue to withdraw their players week-in week-out because the management had failed to fulfil agreement.

“I have lost count of the number of unpaid match bonuses.

“It is almost 50 match bonuses and out of that, the state government only paid four matches.

“This is a distraction.

“I have to do the work of a coach, psychologist and everything.

“There is no match we go we don’t have problem of bus.

“Our vehicle getting damaged at every movement.”

Asked if he would be willing to renew his contract with Gombe United, Zubairu said it would depend on the nature of the contract because he had done everything humanly possible to keep the team going.

He said: “I have been with the club from NNL and two seasons in NPFL, but the team refused to change for better and I don’t know where the problem is coming from.

“If I am called for a renewal of contract with a better condition of service, of course I will do it.”

To fans of Gombe United, Zubairu said they were good and wonderful considering all the supports they gave him.

He said: “I will not be in Gombe forever.

“They should bear with me and with the years I have spent, in Nigeria league, it is hard to be in a club for three seasons and not to talk of four.”

Zubairu said his stay at Gombe United was one of the exceptional scenarios, adding: “I have paid my dues and the team will always be in my heart.”

He advised the state government to increase the financial commitment to the club before engaging the next coaching crew.

Zubairu said he was available to sign a contract with any club that presents him with a good offer.