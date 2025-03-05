Gombe United appoint ex-Akwa United coach as Technical Adviser

The Management of Gombe United Football Club has announced the appointment of a former coach of Akwa United, Abdullahi Umar, as the new Technical Adviser of the team.

The appointment of the former Akwa United coach as Technical Adviser followed the departure of Bala Nkiyu by mutual agreement.

This was contained in a statement by Shuaibu Angazy, the Head of Media and Communications of the club, on Tuesday in Gombe.

The statement said that the new technical adviser was unveiled on Monday by the Club Chairman, Alhaji Anas Bamusa.

Bamusa said that the appointment was based on merit and a shared vision for the club’s future.

He said: “The choice of Umar was based on his track record. He belongs to a school of thought that aligns with the football philosophy loved by Gombe United fans.

“Considering his relationship with our former Technical Adviser, Aliyu and the remarkable transformation he brought to the team in his time, we believe Umar has the ability to rebuild and elevate this squad just as Zubairu did.

“Somebody as young and visionary as Abdullahi Umar shares the same ambitions as I have for this club.

“I strongly believe that together, we can restore Gombe United to its rightful place of greatness.”

The statement also quoted Umar as expressing determination to help the club become a formidable team that delivers results.

He said: “We understand the challenges ahead, but I believe in solutions, not excuses.

“My priority is to mould the team into a formidable unit that delivers results. The team will always come first before any individual.”

Until his appointment, Umar was with Akwa United between 2016 and 2024, serving in different capacities throughout his tenure.

His notable achievements include rescuing Akwa United from relegation last season, a feat highlighted by a crucial away victory against Plateau United and a hard-fought draw against Gombe United on the road.

