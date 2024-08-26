Gombe to pay N70,000 minimum wage – Deputy Governor

The Gombe State government has announced that it will pay the new national minimum wage of N70,000 to its workers.

Deputy Governor, Gombe State, Manassah Jatau, made the announcement while addressing newsmen on Sunday in Gombe.

Jatau, who is also the Chairman of the state’s Tripartite Committee on minimum wage negotiation, noted that his committee is fine-tuning the details in that respect.

Represented by the State Head of Civil Service, Mr Ahmed Abdullahi, Jatau explained that the governor was “highly committed to ensuring that civil servants in the state enjoy the new national minimum wage.”

“Governor Inuwa Yahaya is fully determined to pay the minimum wage. He is one governor who believes that the new minimum wage is a necessity,” he said.

Jatau said that civil servants would continue to enjoy the N10,000 wage award, which they had been receiving since September 2023, until the new minimum wage is implemented.

“Once we reach an agreement (on the new minimum wage), the implementation will begin and the N10,000 palliative will stop,” he said.

On his part, Yusuf Aish, Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Gombe State, said that all parties had agreed to wait for the Federal Government’s approved table on the new pay.

“When the new minimum wage table is out, full negotiations will commence,” he said.

The NLC chairman urged the civil servants to be patient, pending when the negotiations would be concluded.

