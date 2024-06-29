Gombe suspends Village Head, Councillor over alleged involvement in transformer theft

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has approved the immediate suspension of the Village Head of Garin Majidadi in Akko Local Government Area, Mohammed Majidadi, over his alleged involvement in a transformer theft.

So also did the LGA announce the suspension of the Councillor representing Kumo East Ward, Abdullahi Panda.

The two suspensions were contained in a statement by the Director General, Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe, Alhaji Ismaila Misili, made available to newsmen on Friday.

The suspensions came in the wake of their arrest and subsequent parade by the Gombe State Police Command as well as their arraignment over allegations of conspiracy in the theft and sale of a community electricity transformer at Garin Majidadi.

Misili stated that the suspension of both officials was a preventive measure to ensure that there was no interference in the legal process.

He quoted the governor to have expressed his administration’s commitment to always uphold the rule of law.

According to him, Yahaya further expressed confidence that justice would prevail and that the law would take its course not only against Majidadi and Panda, but also against any other individual found to be complicit in the theft.