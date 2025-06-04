Gombe public school celebrates 25 students for scoring 200 and above in JAMB

A total of 25 students from Science Secondary School 2, Gombe, scored 200 and above marks in the 2025 JAMB examinations following an academic partnership under the Student-Work-Study Programme (SWSP) between Pen Resources Academy, Gombe, and Science Secondary School 2.

The Commissioner for Education, Professor Aishatu Maigari, disclosed this on Wednesday during the award presentation ceremony for outstanding students of Science Secondary School 2, Gombe.

She said the collaboration, which focused on mentoring, academic coaching, and exposure to advanced learning techniques, was designed to enhance performance in science-based subjects.

“Through this initiative, student-teachers from Pen Resources Academy were assigned to assist and coach final-year students of Science Secondary School 2,” she said.

Professor Maigari commended Pen Resources Academy for the excellent work, adding that over 600 students across schools in Gombe had now met the requirements for admission into higher institutions.

Dr Sani Jauro, Proprietor of Pen Resources Academy, described the collaboration as a highly fulfilling experience, noting that the aim was to contribute meaningfully to the advancement of Education in Gombe State.

He stated that the Commissioner for Education invited the academy to partner with Science Secondary School 2 to share their pedagogy and teaching methods, thereby enabling the school to grow independently.

“We graciously accepted the invitation because knowledge is something that must be shared. It’s a mutual process, we learn from each other,” he explained.

He called on other private schools with resources and expertise to partner with the Ministry of Education to support public schools and improve overall academic standards in the state.

“When you mentor a school, it becomes capable of standing on its own. Although one challenge facing public schools is the large student population, this particular school has a good student-teacher ratio,” he added.

He expressed optimism that the school would perform even better in subsequent years following the training received.

“The results have been remarkable, out of the candidates who sat for the 2025 JAMB under this joint academic arrangement, 25 students scored 200 and above, a significant improvement compared to previous years,” he said.

Parents and guardians have also commended the success of the programme, calling for its continuation and expansion in public schools across Gombe State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the highlight of the event was the presentation of gifts and cash awards by the Commissioner of Education.

NAN also reports that the boy who scored 288 points received N50,000, while the second and third positions, with 250 and 248 points respectively, received N20,000 each and the remaining were given 5,000 each.

