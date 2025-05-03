Gombe: Police nab 27-year-old suspect contracted to fight in Plateau

The Gombe State Police Command has arrested a 27-year-old Taraba-bound Joseph Babari contracted to fight in Plateau.

DSP Buhari Abdullahi, the command’s spokesperson made this known in a statement on Saturday in Gombe.

Abdullahi said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday around 11.30pm by a police patrol team attached to Pero-Chonge Division of Shongom Local Government Area of Gombe.

He said that the arrest was made while the team was conducting a stop-and-search along the border between Gombe and Taraba states.

According to him, Babari confessed to have been contracted by one Isah to go to Bokkos LGA of Plateau to fight for a period of two months.

He said the suspect claimed being paid N180,000 for the job which he had executed and was returning home before he was apprehended.

The police spokesman said that when the team apprehended Babari, he was found in unlawful possession of a locally fabricated automatic rifle, eight rounds of live ammunition, locally made black vest and some charms.

“During preliminary interrogation, the suspect disclosed that he was travelling from Maikatako, Bokos LGA of Plateau State, with the intention of reaching Karim Lamido LGA of Taraba State.

“However, further investigation revealed that the suspect had been contracted as a fighter at the rate of N180,000 to operate in Bokos LGA for a duration of two months by one Isah whose surname remains unknown.”

The spokesperson said that the suspect was currently in police custody along with the recovered exhibits as further investigation was ongoing to determine the source and intended use of the weapon.

He assured residents of the state of the command’s commitment to maintaining peace and preventing the proliferation of illegal firearms.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest security agency.

