Gombe: One NYSC member dies, three abscond

No fewer than 779 National Youth Service Corps members in Gombe State have successfully completed their one-year mandatory service in the state.

The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Ada Imoni, disclosed this at the passing-out parade of the 2022 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1.

The ceremony was held at the zonal office in Bolari community, Gombe on Thursday.

Imoni said similar ceremony was being held for youth corps members at the 11 local government areas of Gombe State.

She added that out of the 2022 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 youth corps members that served in the state, one member died during the service year, while one got extension of service as three others absconded.

She said that the three who absconded would be made to repeat the service year in line with the recommendation of the disciplinary committee to serve as deterrent to others.

While congratulating the successful outgoing youth corps members, Imoni admonished them to be good ambassadors of the scheme by preaching love, peace and unity.

She added: “As you go, I urge you all to uphold the ideals of the scheme by preaching the gospel of love, peace, respect for one another and national unity and integration as you commence the next phase of your lives.”

The State Coordinator encouraged the outgoing members to put acquired skills to use and empower themselves with the knowledge of vocation acquired in the course of the service year.

Imoni added: “You have been duly equipped to start businesses, no matter how little, to stem the tide of post-service unemployment.

“The skills acquired in the course of the service year will be useful to you now that the service year is over.”

On the 2023 general elections, Imoni advised them to remain non-partisan and shun every form of corrupt practice.

She said: “We must deliver free, fair and credible elections.

“As ex-youth corps members, you are still members of this noble family.

“Do your best to make us proud.”