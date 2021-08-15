Gombe NYSC coordinator warns against night journeys as Batch B breaks camp

Ada Imoni, Gombe state coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has commended the 2021 Batch B Stream I Corps members for exhibiting a high level of discipline throughout their stay at the orientation camp.

She stated this in Amada temporary orientation camp, in Akko Local Government Area of the State, on Sunday, at the state coordinator’s debriefing of 2021 batch B corps members.

Imoni implored corps members that would serve in Gombe State to read the instructions on their letters of posting carefully, before proceeding to their various places of primary assignments.

Speaking on their security and welfare, the Coordinator warned corps members against embarking on night journeys.

In order to prevent loss of lives, she added, necessary arrangements had been put in place to ensure the safety of their lives and property, particularly of those on relocation to other States as they depart the orientation camp.

“With the imposition of 24 hours curfew in Plateau State, Corps members going on relocation that will be passing through Jos are to wait until the curfew is lifted” she advised.

She also drew the attention of other Corps members that may want to travel by road to distant places to refrain from proceeding on any journey after the closing ceremony because was not safe to travel late.

“If you must travel at all, you should break the journey, sleep over and continue the following day.

“We have liaised with the Nigeria Christian Corpers’ Fellowship (NCCF), Muslim Corpers’ Association of Nigeria

(MCAN) and the National Association of Catholic Corpers (NACC) Corps lodges for use as transit camps for corps members.

“Feel free to go there as you would be received by other serving corps members”, she stated.

Imoni, also implored the COVID-19 Vanguard not to rest on their oars as their schedule continues in their various host Communities.

“ Adherence to the COVID-19 safety measures must continue even outside the Camp.

“The COVID-19 Vanguard trained on camp must keep up with their mandate of sensitizing members of their host Communities on the mode of transmissions and safety measures” she added.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that batch B stream 1 corps member would be discharged from the camp on Monday, Aug. 16.