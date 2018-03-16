Gombe NSCDC resolves 118 disputes in two months, apprehends trader for defiling boy

Gombe State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps said its Peace and Conflict Resolution Department resolved no fewer than 118 disputes from January to February this year.

Commandant of the corps in the state, Altine Umar, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Gombe on Friday that most of the cases bordered on domestic violence and child abandonment, adding that the parties were settled amicably.

In another development, Umar also said that her command had apprehended a 35 year-old trader in Gombe (names withheld) for allegedly defiling an 11 year- old boy.

Umar said the elder brother of the victim who reported the case to the command, said he had noticed that the boy was not walking normal, and that upon further interrogation,, discovered blood coming out of his anus.

She said the victim eventually opened up to the elder brother after a series of questioning, alleging that the suspect always lured him into his (suspect’s) shop with either biscuit or N20 and had abused him many times.

According to her, the boy narrated the same story to the command, adding that upon receiving the report of the incident, the victim was subjected to series of laboratory test and had tested positive to hepatitis B.

She said the culprit had been charged to court, warning that NSCDC would ensure that perpetrators of such act faced the full wrath of the law.

The commandant called on members of the public to assist security agents with information on activities of dubious characters.