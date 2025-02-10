Gombe governor condemns killing of ECWA pastor, orders manhunt for killers

Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State has condemned the killing of Reverend Bala Galadima, the presiding clergy of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Lubo community of Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area of the state.

Reverend Galadima was reportedly murdered in the early hours of Sunday by suspected armed robbers at his residence in Lubo.

Reacting to the incident in a statement signed by the Director-General of Press Affairs, Ismaila Misilli, on Monday, Governor Yahaya berated the reprehensible act, describing it as an assault on the peace and security that Gombe State has long enjoyed.

He stressed that such incidents must not be allowed to undermine the peaceful coexistence in the state.

“We will not allow criminal elements to disrupt the harmony and security that define our state.

“I have directed security agencies to leave no stone unturned in tracking down the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.

“I want to reassure the good people of Gombe State that the government remains resolute in its commitment to ensuring their safety and security.

“We will continue to take decisive measures and deploy superior force to eliminate criminal elements wherever they may be hiding,” the Governor declared.

