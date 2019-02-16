Gombe electorates blame postponement on political interests

A section of the electorate in Gombe State on Saturday blamed the postponement of the general elections on political interests.

The electorates made this submission in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria in Gombe.

According to them, the announcement made by the Independent National Electoral Commission on its readiness for the election showed that something went wrong which the politicians were aware of.

Sunday Amos, an electorate said: “I blame the politicians for the postponement. They are into it again and they know how to do it.

“It may shock the international community but any Nigerian who wants to be real, knows that politicians can do anything to ensure that their interests prevail.

“The politicians know before now that the election will be postponed.”

Odinaka Inuoha, a trader, said he travelled from the Eastern part of Nigeria to be in Gombe to cast his vote, only to be disappointed, adding that his frustration would be felt by many who also travelled like him.

Inuoha absolved INEC of any wrong doing, saying: “the postponement is based on political interests”.

He said: “Politicians read political weather and they know when it is going their way or not. So the situation on ground has bearing to politicians. We know.’’

Malama Hauwa Mohammed noted that “God is watching the politicians who are playing with the future of Nigerians”.

In his contribution, a 72-year-old military officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity blamed INEC for the development.

Mohammed said: “If they were not ready, why tell us they were ready, only to make a U-turn on the eve of election. It is a bad reputation on the commission.”

The electorates however, noted they were not discouraged by the postponement of the elections, adding that the postponement would not affect their choices.

NAN reports that youths were playing football on fields of major public schools visited while others were discussing about the elections in groups.