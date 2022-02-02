Gombe Commissioner of Police warns against political campaigns

Ishola Babaita, Commissioner of Police in Gombe State, has warned against any form of political campaigns in the state.

Babaita gave the warning in a statement by SP Mary Malum, the spokesman of the Command on Tuesday in Gombe.

The warning came on the heels of attacks on political parties offices in the state by suspected hoodlums.

Babaita said: “The police command is miffed over the unfortunate incident, where some unidentified miscreants burnt down APC stand at Shongo Idrisa.

“And the PDP State Secretariat opposite Bauchi Park and Atiku for President 2023 North East Business Community along Bauchi Road.

“We are warning any person or group of persons to know that it is not yet time for political campaigns.”

Babaita said anyone found under any guise would be dealt with within the ambit of the law.

He advised the aggrieved parties to remain calm and law abiding while assuring that effort was on top gear to unravel those behind the heinous act.

While assuring residents of their security, Babaita urged parents to warn their wards to be wary of politicians, who might mislead them into thuggery.

