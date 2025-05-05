Gombe CJ frees 85 inmates to decongest custodial centres

In a significant move to decongest correctional facilities in the state, the Chief Judge of Gombe State, Justice Halima Mohammed, on Monday, ordered the release of over 80 inmates from the Gombe and Billiri custodial centres.

The releases were made under the mandate of the Gombe State Criminal Justice and Inquiry Committee, with 45 inmates discharged unconditionally and 40 others granted freedom with conditions.

“Number of unconditionally released inmates: 42, while 38 were released conditionally at Gombe custodial centre.

“In Billiri, the number of unconditionally released is three, number of conditionally released two,” Justice Mohammed announced.

According to the Chief Judge, the initiative is part of a broader effort to address overcrowding in correctional centres and to give second chances to deserving inmates.

“This exercise will afford us the opportunity to decongest the prisons, give a chance to those whose matters and judgments have been reviewed,” she said.

Justice Mohammed also advised the released inmates to embrace reform and contribute positively to society.

“It won’t be good to be back here for any reason. You are expected to utilise this chance to impact your communities and the state as a whole,” she cautioned.

Also Read

The Deputy Controller of Corrections, Victor Odafen, expressed gratitude to the committee for its work, noting that the decision would ease pressure on the facilities.

“On behalf of the Controller and officers, we want to thank the committee for coming. You (committee) have lightened our burden,” Odafen said.

The head of the Gombe custodial centre also praised the Director of Public Prosecution for streamlining the process, describing the official as “an encyclopedia of cases.”

“Any of our shortcomings will be corrected,” he added.

The conditional releases are expected to come with requirements such as periodic reporting, community service, or counselling, although specifics were not disclosed during the visit.

Post Views: 6