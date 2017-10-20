Gombe Bulls won’t succumb to intimidation over ticket to FIBA Africa championship – Official

The Chairman of Gombe Bulls Basketball Club, Ibrahim Gimba, says the club will not allow itself to be subjected to any intimidation by any group over the ticket it rightfully earned.

Gimba was reacting on Friday in Kaduna to reports the club had been asked to explain why it participated in the Final 8 phase of the 2017 Kwese Premier Basketball League.

Gombe Bulls had in Kano booked one of the two tickets to represent Nigeria at the 2017 FIBA Africa Men’s Club Championship Quaifiers.

Gimba, while speaking on the sidelines of the Kwese Basketball Prospects Camp, said there was no explanation to make to any group as far as the club was concerned.

He said: “This is because we participated in a league duly recognised by the international body, FIBA, and no amount of intimidation or blackmail will succeed against Gombe Bulls’ qualification to represent Nigeria alongside Kano Pillars.’’

The Gombe Bulls chairman said any group which wanted to be taken seriously should produce any letter from FIBA authorising it to stop the Kwese Premier League from being completed.

Gimba said: “Gombe Bulls will not write any letter to any group to explain our participation since we took part in a FIBA-recognised league which started under a board before the election crisis and which must be completed.

“I want to make it categorically clear that we will not write to any group to explain our participation in the concluded Kwese Premier League.

“As far as we are concerned, we have qualified to participate in the FIBA Africa zonal qualifiers and nobody can intimidate, blackmail or confuse us as we have already gone far in preparations to represent Nigeria.

“We want to align with the position of Kano Pillars basketball club, as clearly stated by the Chairman of Kano State Sports Council Ibrahim Galadima, who maintained that Kano Pillars duly qualified for the continent through a FIBA-recognised league.”

Gimba said nothing would change the position of the two clubs and they owed no group any apology since the Kwese League and Zenith Bank League ran concurrently under a board.

He said: “But, if we may ask, why were the final phases of the Zenith Bank Women League accepted by those causing confusion now, while trying to dispute the authenticity of the final phases of the men’s league.’’

The club official said the development was a case of double standard by the group, saying “it is pure mischief’’.

Gimba said: “What offence did we commit by participating in the Kwese League? This same league started with the Zenith League and the Zenith League was completed. So, when has it become an offence to conclude a league?

“If nothing can affect the Zenith Bank League and its qualifiers, nothing also will happen to the qualifiers from the Kwese league.

“I challenge those speaking from both sides of their mouths to produce a letter from FIBA Africa asking them to stop the Kwese League from being completed. If that can be done we will listen to them.”

Gimba advised the management of Kano Pillars and Gombe Bulls to remain focused, and urged Mark Mentors and Civil Defenders basketball clubs of Abuja to be cautious.

He said: “They have to be wary of their nomination to represent Nigeria, because there has never been a time in Nigeria when a team is nominated to represent the country without completing a process that is performance-based.

“Basketball is the fastest growing sport in Nigeria today. So, these clubs must not allow themselves to be used to disrupt its normal and just flow. If they allow it, it will happen to them tomorrow. Qualification is strictly participation-based.’’

He disclosed that Gombe Bulls have commenced preparations for the qualifiers and were currently in camp.

He said: “We had to go on break last week to sort out other issues, and will resume camp by next week.”

He added that the club’s management had tabled its proposal and estimated expenses to participate in the continental championship to the Gombe State Government and this has reached the approval stage.

He added: “Our proposal have reached approval stage before the governor, who has promised to approve it because he is happy with the continental slot we have secured.”