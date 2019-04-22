Hospital officials in Gombe State have confirmed 11 persons dead following a road accident early on Monday.

The victims were Christian youth on Easter Sunday procession when a car ran into them, witnesses said.

Dr Shuaibu Muazu, the Chief Medical Director, Specialist Hospital, Gombe, said eight bodies were brought in dead to the facility around 1a.m. and later three others were brought in.

Muazu said the corpses had been deposited at the hospital mortuary, while the injured were receiving treatment at the facility.

He said some of the injured were referred to Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, and some private hospitals for treatment.

Witnesses said the car was being driven by a member of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

A witness who pleaded anonymity said the processing youths were members of Boys’ Brigade of ECWA Church, Bamusa, Barunde, Madaki, and St Peter’s Anglican Church.

The witness said the youth were at Alheri Junction when the car with registration No. AS 385 GME, ran into them from the rear.

The witness said some angry youth attacked the driver who was later identified through his identity card as ASC 11 Adamu Abubakar, adding that the identity of other occupant of the vehicle was not known.

Isaac Kwadam, an official of Boys Brigade, Gombe Batallion, said he received information that anNSCDC personnel driving a Honda car had altercation with the youth.

Kwadam said he learnt the NSCDC member later switched off his car light and drove into the procession from behind.

He said after the incident, the youth chased the driver, caught up with him and mobbed him and the other occupant, suspected to be a policeman.

Dr Godwin Omiko, Sector Commandeer, Federal Road Safety Corps, Gombe State, confirmed the incident.

Omiko said initial information suggested that the youth were attacked while they were conducting their Easter procession and so he immediately alerted the relevant personnel.

He said it was when FRSC personnel got to the scene they confirmed it was a crash and thereafter began rescue operations.