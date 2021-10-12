Gombe approves appointment of 102 new Directors

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has approved the appointment of 102 new Directors in the State Civil Service.

Alhaji Bappayo Yahaya, the Head of Civil Service, stated this at a news conference on Monday in Gombe.

Yahaya said the appointments were based on merit, reward for hard work and dedication to duty in compliance with rules and conditions guiding the service.

He tasked the new Directors to see their appointments as a challenge and clarion call to rededicate themselves to duty and show commitment in the service of the good people of the state.

The Head of Service lauded Governor Yahaya’s determination to reposition the civil service for efficient service delivery, through the ongoing biometric verification.

He said the reform was designed to weed out ghost workers to enable the government to pay salaries and recruit new workers.