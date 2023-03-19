Gombe 2023: Yahaya wins governorship reelection bid

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

INEC Returning Officer and Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Gashua, Yobe State, Prof. Maimuna Waziri, did this.

Waziri, who declared the results on Sunday in Gombe, said Yahaya, of the All Progressives Congress, scored 342,821 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Jibrin Barde, who polled 233,131 votes.

She said that Khamisu Mailantarki of the New Nigeria Peoples Party polled 19,861 votes, while Keftin Amuga of Labour Party polled 1,753.

Waziri said that the number of registered voters was 1,575,794, while 618,231 voters were accredited, adding that the number of valid votes were 605,355, while 11,390 votes were rejected and 616,745 total votes cast.

Yahaya won in nine out of the 11 Local Government Areas of the state, while the difference between APC and PDP scores was 109,690 votes.