As part of efforts to boost the popularity of golf, the Ibadan Golf Club is set to introduce the game in schools in Oyo State.

Retired Col. Ade Sunmonu, the IGC Captain, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Ibadan.

NAN recalls that Sunmonu recently took over the mantle of leadership from Olumide Oyediran.

Sunmonu also told NAN that efforts were underway to meet the stakeholders, including government, in order to make the dream a reality.

He said that the game had long suffered a popularity challenge in the country, adding that it deserved more than the patronage it was getting.

The IGC captain said that the game has several benefits ranging from networking to solving the effects of boredom.

He said: “As you know, the game is not popular in this part of the world as expected; we are determined to change the trend by introducing it in schools.

“Efforts are underway to meet the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Education, National Sports Commission and the State Sports Council among others to achieve this.”

He pledged to also ensure the good work of his predecessor was continued.

He said: “I assure you that I will give my best and continue the good work of my predecessor, having served as his deputy.

“I have understudied Oyediran and it is my plan to establish the blueprint for the club, at least a five to 10 years developmental plan.

“Our plan is to serve the interest of members of the club well. We will ensure our greens are properly handled to be one of the best in the country.

“This is the simplest thing for any leader because every organisation has its rules and regulations clearly stated and which must be followed.”

Meanwhile, the inaugural golf kitty to usher in Sunmonu and other members of the executives would hold on Saturday at the IGC golf course.

Sunmonu said that no fewer than 200 golfers across the country were expected to participate in the one-day kitty.

He said that all logistics to make the tournament worthwhile had been put in place.