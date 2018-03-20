Golf rankings: Tiger Woods rises 44 places 

The 14-time Major winner is looking to return to the top of the sport after back fusion surgery and second place at the Valspar Championship earlier this month had seen the American move inside the world’s top 150.

Tiger Woods has moved into 105th in the World Golf Rankings after impressing at last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The 14-time Major winner is looking to return to the top of the sport after back fusion surgery and second place at the Valspar Championship earlier this month had seen the American move inside the world’s top 150.

The 42-year-old has now made further progression up the listings by earning a share of fifth position in Florida courtesy of registering a final-round 69.

Woods has improved his standing by 44 places, while tournament winner Rory McIlory is back inside the world’s top 10 after shooting a sensational 64 on Sunday.

McIlory now heads to Texas to compete in the Dell Technologies Match Play event, while Woods will now attempt to get ready for The Masters, which takes place in April.