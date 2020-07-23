The Oniru of Iru Kingdom in Lagos State, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, Absiogun II, has urged well-wishers to refrain from paying him courtesy visits as he celebrates his golden birthday on Friday.

His Private Secretary, Hakeem Akintoye, said this in a statement on Thursday.

Akintoye rather advised well-wishers to join Oba Lawal in prayers from their homes, adding that it is imperative with recent development and the State’s restriction on public gathering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In line with recent development and state restrictions on public gathering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, well-wishers are advised to refrain from paying courtesy visits to the palace. Rather they are advised to join Oba Lawal in prayers from their homes,” Akintoye said.

He pointed out that the Oniru believes that the special occasion should be for reflection rather than celebrating in grand style.

The Private Secretary noted that Oba Lawal appreciates everybody’s kind gesture so far and urged all groups to put on hold various plans already underway for his 50th birthday.

“His Royal Majesty expresses gratitude for your kind gestures so far and urges all groups to put forward the various plans already underway. As he celebrates his milestone age, may his heart desires for the people of Iru Land, Lagos State and Nigeria be met,” Akintoye added.