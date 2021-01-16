Five-time world champions Nigeria zoomed into the final of the WAFU U17 Cup Tournament in Lome, Togo on Friday following a 1-0 win over Group A winners, Burkina Faso, at the Stade Kegue.

Victory means the Golden Eaglets are now not only eligible to battle for the tournament’s diadem on Wednesday, but have also joined the teams that have qualified for the 2021 U17 Africa Cup of Nations holding in Morocco from March 13 to 31.

Michael Emmanuel Papo gave Nigeria, who also won the African championship in 2001 and 2007, the crucial ticket with his 77th minute goal, with the Burkinabes unable to respond until the final whistle.

Fatai Amoo’s wards started the competition on a shaky note losing by the odd goal to Cote d’Ivoire, but then were held to a 1-1 draw by Ghana in their second game in the three-team Group B.

They looked to be on their way home until Cote d’Ivoire trashed Ghana 3-1 to allow the Eaglets slip into the last four.

Nigeria’s opponents in Wednesday’s final will be the winner of Friday’s second semifinal clash between Cote d’Ivoire and Niger Republic.

Venue will be Togo’s main stadium, Stade Kegue.