Golden Eaglets hold Thomas Adewumi Academy in six-goal thriller

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria settled for a draw from a six-goal thriller game against Thomas Adewumi International College Sports Academy.

In preparation for the upcoming WAFU Cup Championship, the Nigeria U-17 team played TAICO on Thursday in Abuja.

The game was played at the FIFA Goal Project Pitch, with the match ending 3-3.

Golden Eaglets opened the scoring in the 13th minute before Abdulwahab Sadiq restored parity in the 34th minute with a fine tap in.

The Hammed Olalekan-led side went ahead in the 52nd minute through Bamidele Victor, but that didn’t last long as Golden Eaglets responded with a leveler in the 57th minute.

Marofudeen Mohammed put TAICO once ahead again in the 84th minute but a late goal from Golden Eaglets ensured the game ended in a draw.

The Golden Eaglets have been paired in Group A along side Ghana and Togo for the WAFU B Cup tourney that will take place in Cape Coast, Ghana.

Thomas Adewumi Sport Academy, Oko, Kwara State is owned by the Founder of Thomas Adewumi International College and Thomas Adewumi University, Dr. J. B. O. Adewumi.

It was established and commissioned by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on October 10, 2019.