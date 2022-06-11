Golden Eaglets, Ghana clash in U17 AFCON qualifiers opener

The tie between the Eaglets and Black Starlets is slated to kick off at 5pm Nigeria time at Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Ghana Black Starlets have been depleted after several top players failed the mandatory age test leading up to the tournament.

Golden Eaglets coach, Nduka Ugbade, said the main target for his team is U17 AFCON qualification after which they will aim to win the tournament.

Togo are the other team in Group A, while Group B has Cote d’Ivoire, Togo, Benin and Burkina Faso.

The two finalists of this qualifying tournament, which will be concluded on June 24, will advance to the 2023 U17 AFCON in Algeria, which will serve as a qualifier for the U17 FIFA World Cup.

