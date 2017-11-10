Goldberg rejoices with akure indigenes at oyemekun festival

In fulfilment of its commitment to making the 2017 Oyemekun Festival a grand ceremony, Goldberg, the leading culture centric beer brand from the stables of Nigerian Breweries Plc, is felicitating with the people of Akure, as the annual festival commenced on Wednesday, November 8, 2017.

Over the ages, Oyemekun Festival has provided an opportunity for all the indigenes of Akure, both at home and in the Diaspora, to come together and celebrate their rich cultural heritage.

According to Emmanuel Agu, Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager and Stout Brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Goldberg is riding on its huge support for culture and tradition to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the Akure people.

Agu said: “Celebrating culture is a key attribute of Goldberg, and we are demonstrating this by identifying with Oyemekun Festival, which portrays the rich custom of the indigenes of Akure.”

He pledged the brand’s support to making the festival colourful and pleasant for Akure indigenes who have come to celebrate, from home and abroad.

Earlier in the year, the Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, Odundun II, had declared Goldberg the official beer of his palace, while commending the Nigerian Breweries team that visited him on the occasion of his second anniversary on the throne.

In the build-up to this year’s Oyemekun Festival, the monarch commended Goldberg for its support to traditional institutions of the Yoruba people and the culture and tradition of Akure.

Aladelusi said: “On my coronation, it was Goldberg that supported me. During my first and second anniversaries on the throne, it was also Goldberg that came to felicitate with me and the people of Akure. Goldberg keeps supporting the people of Akure in all cultural activities.”

Indigenes and residents are already basking in the euphoria of the line-up of exciting activities at the Ondo State capital. The festival activities include Prayer service at Akure City Hall, Public Lecture, Cultural Day, Jumat service at Akure Central Mosque, a football match and the Akure Carnival Day.

The festival will be rounded off with a thanksgiving service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Redemption Court in Akure on Sunday, November 12, 2017.

Royal fathers expected include: the Osemawe of Ondo, the Ewi of Ado, Attah of Ayede Ekiti, Olukare of Ikare, Abodi of Ikale, and the Oloyin of Oyin-Akoko.

Goldberg is a leading sponsor of cultural festivals in the Southwest, which is one of the brand’s ways of demonstrating respect for the people. These age-old festivals are among the elements that bind the Yoruba people together, and they represent the norms and values which are highly cherished by the people.

Across the different cities of the Southwest where these festivals take place, Goldberg’s sponsorship positively impacts on economic activities, apart from the colour, grandeur and enjoyment it adds to the celebrations.