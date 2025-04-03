Employee carts away jewelry worth over N100m + Video

A Nigerian gold vendor has cried out to Nigerians for help after her sales rep identified simply as Lucy stole gold and jewelry worth over N100M from her shop and fled.

She made the call in a video that went viral after being shared on X.

In the video, the distraught woman shouts as she recounts the shocking theft that left her devastated.

She revealed that she hired Lucy as part of her usual business process, only for the employee to steal her entire stock of gold and jewelry.

In a desperate cry for help, the vendor is urging the public to locate the sales rep, whose photo was shared alongside the video.

In her emotional plea, she said: “Please help me. I don’t know what went wrong. I hired a staff just like everyone else.

“She took everything—my gold, my investments, everything I’ve worked for.

“I don’t deserve this, I’ve been so good to her.”

As the post went viral, many concerned individuals filled the comments section with reactions and support.

