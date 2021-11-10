Goje’s assassination attempt claim: Truth will soon be revealed – Yahaya

The Governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, has reacted to a petition by a former Governor the state, Danjuma Goje, to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, that there was an assassination attempt on his life and that of his Personal Assistant, Adamu Manga.

He stated this when he spoke with State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Goje had alleged that the Aide-De-Camp to the Governor, a Superintendent of Police, Zulaidaini Abba, and the Chief Security Officer to the Governor, Sani Bajoga, are the prime suspects.

Yahaya on Tuesday, however, said the truth about what transpired will be revealed by investigators.

The governor, who blamed Goje, now representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, said: “The authorities concerned will find out the truth since he has reported.

“So that the matter would be investigated.

“Let’s wait for the outcome of the investigation, but whoever knows the history of Gombe knows who Goje is and they know who Inuwa is.

“People know the difference between us.”

Yahaya said the security situation in the state is now back to normal after the clash.

He said: “The security situation in my state is calm now and people are going about their normal activities.

“The issue we had before now was caused by a former Governor of the state, Danjuma Goje, a serving Senator, who you all know.

“He tried causing mayhem and the people resisted that, but as a result of the skirmish that ensued, lives were lost and some people’s properties were destroyed.

“That is what we as a government are kicking against.

“Everybody knows he was the one that brought the killer thugs known as Kalare in Gombe, but as the governor of the state, I will not tolerate Kalare and whoever is involved in Kalare activities, no matter how highly placed, we will stop him and we will end Kalare by the Grace of God.”

On what makes it impossible for the two parties involved to resolve the matter amicably, Yahaya said: “If someone is in his right senses and can carefully listen to the people, he will do the right thing.

“What he wants to do now is to continue with his old way of doing things, while I and my government will not tolerate that at all and that is what led to the current problem.

“He is an elder.

“He should be the one cautioning anyone trying to foment trouble, not instigating it because of his selfish reasons.

“I will try my best because he is insisting on having his way and I am doing the same, but there is God who knows everything and the society itself can judge, but God is with the one who says the truth and does the right thing.”

On if their fight had anything to do with his re-election bid in 2023, Yahaya said only God knows if both he and Goje would be alive in 2023.

He said: “Well, what you need to know is that only God knows tomorrow.

“Both I and Goje don’t know if we will see the year 2023.

“My major aim is to stand firm and fulfil the pledges I made to the people in line with my oath of office as well as bring about development in our state, with peace and tranquillity prevailing because without peace, there wouldn’t be development.”

The governor also spoke on claims by Goje that he has hijacked the governing party, the All Progressives Congress, in Gombe State.

He said: “Well, the party has its principles and that’s what obtains in every party and that of Gombe cannot be different.

“As a party, during our convention, we agreed to use consensus and Goje himself told the party members that he trusts me, that I will do the right thing peacefully and I have been doing my best for our party, but for him to later call me aside and say we should only do what he says, that is what I will not do and will not tolerate.”