The representative of Gombe Central Senatorial District, Senator Danjuma Goje, has shared a photo of himself and Aminatu Dahiru Binani, his newly wedded wife, days after they tied the knot.

In a post on his Twitter page on Wednesday, the former Governor of Gombe State could be seen with his beautiful wife with smiles etched on their faces.

“With my new wife, Aminatu Dahiru Binani,” he wrote in a terse post accompanying the picture.

The lawmaker tied the knot with Binani on Friday, about three years after the demise of Yelwa, his first wife, who died at 55.

The event was graced by prominent figures across the country, including the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.