Former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described his incarceration as eye opener, pointing out that his experience in prison helped him to discover many things he never thought could possibly happen in our clime.

The Senate Chief Whip, made the remark on Sunday at the Love World Incorporated, otherwise known as Christ Embassy, Ikeja, where he chose to render deserved thanksgiving to God for turning the situation around for good.

His words: “I am happy that I went to prison.

“I went to prison and I am out.

“I am happy because going to prison has made me a refined, better and more forward looking man.

“I went to prison and discovered many secrets that I never believed that could happen.”

The former Governor and business mogul, however, disclosed that prior to his incarceration, the General Overseer of Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyekhilome, had foretold that he would be imprisoned.

Kalu said: “Pastor Chris told me that I will go to prison, but I didn’t believe that can happen.

“I remember that I visited him and after praying here in this church, I was about to go to the airport to catch my flight to Abuja.”

“He told me that he has something to tell me, but that unfortunately it is bad news.

“‘You will go to prison,’ the pastor said.

“I said it is impossible.

“Pastor Chris told me that nothing can change it, but added that God will bring me out and that he will keeping praying for me.

Kalu explained that he had known Oyekhilome for 28 years, adding that he had on several occasions disagreed with the cleric each time he made predictions concerning him, but at the end of the day, the Pastor’s predictions would come to pass.

He said: “When this prophesy came to pass, I didn’t want to give this testimony.

“I am a chore Catholic and I don’t believe anything prophesy.

“I didn’t want to give testimony, but because this one concerns me I decided to testify.

“I think from now, I will begin to agree with his predictions.”

After he departed from Christ Embassy, the Senate Chief Whip was hosted by the Eze Igbo of Ikeja, Eze Uche Dimgba, Eze Udo 1 of Ojodu, in company of other Eze Igbos in charge of different parts of Lagos.

Kalu stressed that there is so much hatred among Nigerians “from the Atlantic to the Sahara.”

Hence, he urged Nigerians to embrace peace and begin to build bridges of love for a better Nigeria.

Commenting on the forthcoming local government election in Abia State, the Senator admonished the state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, and the people of Abia State to ensure a free and fair election.

He said: “I believe in constitutional democracy and I urge the Governor to make sure that there is no rigging during the election.

“In my village, Igbere, we vote freely without caring who emerges winner.

“Nigeria should learn constitutional democracy from my village.”