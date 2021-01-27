The Chief Executive Officer, Goge Africa, Ambassador Isaac Moses, said the tourism promotion outfit had collaborated with the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas on a tourism training project.

Moses said in a statement on Wednesday that Goge Africa was set to impact knowledge of the sector on Nigerian youths.

He said the training would commence by February in Lagos State.

Moses said following the COVID-19 induced online conference series organised by Goge Africa in 2020, some discerning brands and government had come on board to support the development of tourism sector.

According to him, the conference is tagged: “Cross-Sectoral Collaboration for Tourism and Economic Development,” saying it has yielded lots of development for the industry.

He said: “To drive domestic tourism in Nigeria, we need capacity building, investment and greater awareness within and outside the tourism ecosystem.

“The two weeks training will hold in Lagos in February with experiential training in three different locations, including the beautiful Bonny Island in Rivers State.

“Trainees are youths with a flair for travel, tourism and hospitality.”

Also, Ambassador Nneka Isaac-Moses, Managing Director, Goge Africa, said: “Our overall goal is to enlighten the trainees with an effective understanding of the principles of tourism and hospitality industry.”

Isaac-Moses said that it would also guarantee developing capacity for sustainable development and entrepreneurial skills.

She listed courses to be administered as: scaling career prospects in the tourism sector and grooming the right consumer engagement behaviour.

Isaac-Moses highlighted others as: developing stakeholders’ attitude for ensured success, E-business and the digitisation of travel, understanding the impact of destination positioning/attraction and your personal brand in tourism.

She said the trainees would grasp the concept of ecotourism to foster the preservation of their environment, while contributing to the economic growth of their communities.

She said: “Successful tourism entrepreneurs need theoretical and experiential framework that is fit-for-purpose in a global pandemic, and this is what we hope to address with our training programme.

“Goge Africa’s progressive curriculum highlights quick practical tips for excelling as tour operators, tour guides, bloggers and travel engagement partners, while observing international standards merged with local content.

“It is worthy of note that Goge Africa is also offering post-training mentorship for the candidates.”

