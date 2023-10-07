GodtimeRulion reveals role in upcoming movie

A Nigerian content creator and entertainer, Gowon GodtimeRulion, has revealed his role in an upcoming movie, titled: “Elite Academy (Dangerous Belles).”

The Southern Nigeria-based entertainer made this known in a statement made available to The Eagle Online on Saturday.

GodtimeRulion, who started entertainment in 2012, is known for his comedy skit and also offers services in videography and script writing.

In the upcoming movie, which he revealed would be out in early 2024 on YouTube, his role will be that of a student.

The trailer of the movie is expected to be released soon and can be watched on all his social media accounts: @godtimerulion.