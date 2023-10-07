A Nigerian content creator and entertainer, Gowon GodtimeRulion, has revealed his role in an upcoming movie, titled: “Elite Academy (Dangerous Belles).”
The Southern Nigeria-based entertainer made this known in a statement made available to The Eagle Online on Saturday.
GodtimeRulion, who started entertainment in 2012, is known for his comedy skit and also offers services in videography and script writing.
In the upcoming movie, which he revealed would be out in early 2024 on YouTube, his role will be that of a student.
Also Read:
- GodtimeRulion reveals role in upcoming movie
- John Cena, Bloodline, others to settle scores as WWE Fastlane airs live on GOtv
- Pinnick drags Davido, accuses singer of refusal to honour show despite getting $94,600
- Digital ad payments can be complex, but they don’t have to be, by Stephen Newton
- Sodiq Lawal gets national appointment For His Work In Media
The trailer of the movie is expected to be released soon and can be watched on all his social media accounts: @godtimerulion.