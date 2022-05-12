Godswill Akpabio resigns as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs

Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has resigned in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive.

The President during Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council meeting ordered all cabinet members eyeing elective offices to quit before May 16.

The Personal Assistant to the Minister on Media, Jackson Udom, confirmed his resignation to The Nation.

Udom said: “The Minister has resigned.

“He has submitted his resignation letter to the SGF (Secretary to the Government of the Federation).

“We are waiting for him at the ICC (International Conference Centre), where he is coming to submit his nomination form.”

Recall that Akpabio had picked up the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress at the ICC, which the party is using for the sale of forms for the 2023 elections.