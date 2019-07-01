Inter Milan have signed Diego Godin on a three-year deal after the defender’s Atletico Madrid contract expired in June.

Godin spent nine years at Atletico after joining from Villarreal in 2010, featuring 389 times for the club.

The 33-year-old secured their first La Liga title in 18 years with an equaliser at Barcelona on the final day in 2013-14.

He also won two Europa Leagues, the Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup and three UEFA Super Cups, but twice suffered Champions League final heartache against Real Madrid in 2014 and 2016.

Back in January, Sky In Italy reported Godin was close to joining Inter in the summer, 12 months after turning down Manchester United.

Godin eventually turned down a move to United and said personal reasons were behind his desire to stay at the Wanda Metropolitano for another year.

The Uruguayan’s move will see him link up with Antonio Conte, who was appointed as the club’s new head coach following the sacking of Luciano Spalletti.

The Italian signed a three-year contract at the San Siro in what is his first job since leaving Chelsea a year ago.