Apostle Paul Okikijesu of the Christ Apostolic Miracles Ministry has revealed some prophecies concerning the country’s National Assembly and other arms in government.

The Apostle said the Lord told him that He will pass through the National Assembly between January and February 2021 and sweep out the contrary things there.

He said: “Thus says the Lord: Son of man, I will pass through the National Assembly between January and February 2021.

“The hand of I the Lord will pass through it and I will sweep out the contrary things.”

Okikijesu also stated that God will pass through the Governor’s forum and misunderstanding will happen in a manner that will make some of them to seek the downfall of one another.

He said: “Thus says the Lord of hosts: I will pass through the Governor’s forum and a great dispute/misunderstanding will happen in a manner that will make some of them to seek the downfall of one another.

“Thus says the Lord: I will pass through the midst of these people; if they refuse to take steps of rectification there will be consequences.

“Behold, the eye of I the Lord is bitter towards the conducts and acts of humans.”

The Apostle noted that God told him that He will also pass through the Office of the Secretary to the Federal Government, Boss Mustapha.

Okikijesu said that the Lord will examine the lives of all the Special Advisers and those that are oppressing the Nation will be punished.

He said: “Thus says the Lord: I the Lord will examine the lives of all the special advisers and those that are oppressing the Nation will be punished.

“I will increase the wisdom and understanding of those that are assisting the Nation, in order to promote them.”

The apostle added that the Lord told him that those who had shown themselves as 2023 presidential aspirants are jokers, adding that the one the Lord will utilise is not yet among them.

He said: “Thus says the Lord of hosts: These political aspirants, do they inquire from the Lord before contesting? Some of those that are contesting are just playing/joking.

“The person that I the Lord will utilize is not yet among them.”