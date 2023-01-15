God used late Alaafin to rescue Yoruba race — Gani Adams

Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, at the weekend said God used the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, to rescue the Yoruba race from complete collapse.

Iba Adams made the assertion in Ikeja, Lagos, during the celebration of his fifth anniversary as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland.

The Yoruba generalissimo stated also that the last five years had been very challenging, however, he had also lived up to expectations.

He added that the huge attendance of several traditional rulers and other guests from all over the world to the event was a testimony of his resolve to impact the entire Yoruba race positively.

Enumerating his achievements in the last five years, Aare Adams said he did a lot to ensure that the spate of insecurity in the South-West region was reduced, especially with the introduction of operation Amotekun and other security outfits across the South-West.

He maintained also that the position of Aare Onakakanfo is sacred in Yorubaland.

“I am happy that we are able to roll out the drums in celebration of the fifth anniversary of my installation as the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland.

“So far, the journey has been very challenging but I am happy that we have made tremendous progress in the area of security and promotion of Yoruba culture and traditions.

“With my installation as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, God had used the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi to rescue Yoruba race from complete collapse.

Iba Adams also gave insights into the book titled: ‘Aareonakakanfo In Yoruba History”, edited by foremost Professor Akin Alao of Legal History, Department of History, Obafemi Awolowo University,Ile-Ife, saying such historic document would change the narratives and tell the truth about the history of the stool that had been in existence since 1587.

In his remarks, Professor Alao said the book would offer the best information on the history of the past Aareonakakanfo as well as the transformation agenda of Iba Gani Adams who is the 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland.

“The book is an expository document of history of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland and it will also reveal the transformation agenda of Iba Gani Adams as the present Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland.

Prominent dignitaries, including both Islam and Christian clerics, business associates, family and friends, as well as over 120 Yoruba monarchs were present at the event with Owa Ajero of Ijero Kingdom in Ekiti state, Oba Adebayo Adewole,(OFR), Timi of Ede,Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal and Zaki of Arigidi Akoko, Oba Yisa Abu Olanipekun leading other top monarchs to a well-attended gathering.

Oba Adewole, while presenting the book, urged the traditional rulers in Yorubaland to support Aare Gani Adams’ call for the revival of Yoruba culture and traditions which he said had gone into extinction.

“God has blessed Yoruba land with the emergence of Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams as the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, it is our duty as Yoruba Obas and custodians of Yoruba culture and traditions to support him in promoting the cultural identity of our race and also preserving our heritage”, the revered monarch said.